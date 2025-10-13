South Florida matriarch Donna Adelson sentenced to life in prison in 2014 murder-for-hire plot of son-in-law, FSU professor Daniel Markel

Donna Adelson, the matriarch of a prominent South Florida family, was sentenced Monday to life in prison after being convicted of helping to orchestrate the 2014 murder of her ex-son-in-law, a Florida State University law professor shot in his Tallahassee garage.

Prosecutors said 75-year-old Adelson helped plan the killing of her then son-in-law, Daniel Markel, after he allegedly blocked her daughter, Wendi Adelson, from moving their children to South Florida amid a tumultuous divorce and custody battle.

Four others, including her son, Charles Adelson, are already serving prison sentences in connection with the plot.

Defense attorneys argued the state lacked evidence directly linking Donna Adelson to the murder plan. She was arrested in 2023 at Miami International Airport while attempting to board a one-way flight to Vietnam.

The case has captivated Tallahassee for more than a decade, driven by family conflict, custody battles and a murder-for-hire scheme.