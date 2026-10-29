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Donald Trump Jr. campaigns for Byron Donalds in Hialeah as Republicans warn of tight polls

By
Manuel Bojorquez
Manuel Bojorquez
Reporter, CBS News Miami
Manuel Bojorquez is an Emmy Award-winning journalist who joined CBS News Miami in April 2026 after serving as a CBS News National Correspondent for more than a decade.
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Manuel Bojorquez

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Donald Trump Jr. stumped for Republican gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds in Hialeah on Thursday night as the campaign enters its final stretch.

"We have a great opportunity to keep Florida the great state that we all love, but we need people to show up and to vote," Trump Jr. said.

The event at Hialeah Park featured several Republican candidates seeking a boost in the final days of the race. The rally marked the second stop in Hialeah for Donalds as part of a statewide bus tour.

"In five days we are going to win. We are going to keep Florida free. And we are going to keep Florida red," Donalds said. "This entire campaign has been about defending the Florida dream. Because to live in Florida for so many who have chosen it is a dream."

While speakers expressed optimism about polls showing Florida Republicans in the lead, speakers also raised concerns about tight margins.

"I'm sure you've all seen the polls," said Blaise Ingoglia, the state's CFO who is running for re-election. "These polls are a lot closer than what we would like to see. It is unfortunate, but it is a reality."

Ana Ramos, who was in the crowd, echoed the call for voter turnout.

"It was great, and I loved hearing all of them. And it's true that we need to get out and vote," Ramos said.

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