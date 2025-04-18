Domestic dispute led to deadly shooting in Miami Gardens, police say

A domestic dispute between a man and a woman Friday morning led to deadly shooting early Friday morning, according to Miami Gardens police.

Family members of the couple said they had been together for close to a decade, but it was not a secret how abusive the relationship was. They said inside the home at the time of the shooting were the man, his wife and her two children from a previous relationship, ages 15 and 18.

"We received a call of a person shot," Miami Garden police spokeswoman Diana Delgado said. "Upon arrival, units discovered two persons were shot, two males were shot, one male was critically injured, and he was airlifted to the hospital where he was later pronounced (dead)."

The second person who was injured, one of the women's sons, was also rushed to the hospital.

Delgado said it was the woman's husband who died.

"At this time we're still trying to investigate who was the shooter and what led from the altercation to who was the shooter," she said.

Delgado said while the woman was not shot, she did have a number of bruises on her body.

"What I do want to say, especially to our community, domestic violence right now has been rising up," she said. "Nationwide, it has gone up, and what I want to say is that if you find yourself in a domestic violence situation, please contact the Miami Gardens police department. There are resources out there that you can contact and seek help."