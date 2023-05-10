Dolphins take on Jets in NFL's first ever Black Friday game

MIAMI - It's a first for the NFL.

On November 24th, Black Friday, the Miami Dolphins will take on four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kick off is set for 3 p.m.

Prime Video will present a classic AFC East showdown. Fans can stream the NFL Black Friday game for free from the web at amazon.com or by using the Prime Video app, or on phones and tablets with NFL+.

On Wednesday, the NFL released the teams that will be playing in its International Series. The Dolphins are scheduled to play the reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs on November 5th at the Frankfurt Stadium in Germany.

The NFL will release the full 2023 season schedule on Thursday at 8 p.m.