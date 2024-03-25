OBJ a Dolphin? Mike McDaniel speaks on expectations and Tyreek Hill off season headlines, CBS News Miami's Steve Goldstein

MIAMI GARDENS - Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed the team made an offer to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Looking for a third receiver to go with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, McDaniel thinks Beckham still has good football ahead of him at age 31. He played for Baltimore last season. Also on the roster at the position are Braxton Barrios and Erik Ezukanma.

McDaniel also spoke about his superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill's headlines in the off season.

"Working through different things is part of the coach-player relationship. You don't wish unfortunate things on anyone, but our number one obligation to both the player and the organization is to find out all the, all the information possible, and he will work with the player. In Tyreek's case, he's been very transparent. He's been very candid with us and we're working with him on all those things," he said.



Filling The Roster

McDaniel put to rest any notion of the Dolphins rebuilding. He said expectations are at the same high level they have been in previous offseasons. The Dolphins lost a number of well-known players to free agency. They have actively replaced most of them, particularly on defense, with some solid under-the-radar value signings.

The secondary is better with the signing of Buffalo safety Jordan Poyer and Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller. They have more depth now at linebacker led by the three-time 100-tackle Jordyn Brooks from Seattle. Christian Wilkins is a big loss on the defensive line. The Dolphins have signed a handful of players, appearing to try to get the production needed by committee. They also have the draft to potentially pick a defensive tackle. On the departure of several key players including defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, McDaniel said "There's a finite salary cap, and sometimes we can't be the kid spending the money. We have to be the parents that have to look at our budget and make sure we pay the water bill."

McDaniel Calls 'Em

Mike McDaniel stated he will continue to call offensive plays. There was some chatter that he could potentially hand play-calling duties to one of the offensive assistants but the expectation is for the third straight year McDaniel will make the calls.

Injury News

Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are doing "phenomenal", according to McDaniel, in their recoveries from season ending injuries. Whether the pair of premier pass rushers are ready for week one remains to be seen. McDaniel says the goal is to be able to play the full season. The Dolphins have been meticulous in their analysis of when players are ready to play and not rushing players back onto the field.

Draft O Line?

With the loss of guard Robert Hunt and needing a potential left tackle replacement down the road for Terron Armstead it wouldn't be a surprise if the Dolphins use a 1st or 2nd round draft pick on the offensive line. Guard Isaiah Wynn will return after playing well last season before getting hurt. Liam Eichenberg has proven to be a useful, versatile player.

Waiting on Tua

Contract negotiations continue between the Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The team doesn't expect any issues with Tua being part of the offseason training while the talks continue. There is one season left on his current contract and both sides have publicly stated they are looking to strike a long-term deal to keep Tagovailoa as the Dolphins' starting quarterback. He made great strides last season, staying healthy for the full season. The hope and expectation from McDaniel is that Tua has another level he can reach. The offense will benefit from having a pass catching tight end this season in Jonnu Smith, who signed as a free agent.