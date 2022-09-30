Watch CBS News
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa transported to hospital with apparent head injury

By CBS Miami Team

MIAMI - Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa had to be put on a stretcher and wheeled off the field Thursday night in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite being banged up in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Tagovailoa was listed as active for Thursday night.

The injury came in the second quarter after he was slammed hard to the ground after being sacked.

Tagovailoa was evaluated in the locker room and then transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation. 

The Miami Dolphins tweeted: 

Tagovailoa was questionable all week with a sore back and ankle. 

First published on September 29, 2022 / 9:46 PM

