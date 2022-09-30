Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa transported to hospital with apparent head injury

MIAMI - Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa had to be put on a stretcher and wheeled off the field Thursday night in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite being banged up in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Tagovailoa was listed as active for Thursday night.

The injury came in the second quarter after he was slammed hard to the ground after being sacked.

Tagovailoa was evaluated in the locker room and then transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation.

The Miami Dolphins tweeted:

Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2022

Tagovailoa was questionable all week with a sore back and ankle.

