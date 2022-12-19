Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa tops Pro Bowl Game voting

MIAMI - Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa received 306,861 votes to lead all players in balloting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Game.

Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill ranked second overall, while Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce rounded out the top five.



The AFC and NFC player rosters for The Pro Bowl Games will be announced on Wednesday, December 21.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches.

NFL PRO BOWL GAMES - TOP-FIVE VOTE-GETTERS

QB Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins 306,861

WR Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins 293,679

QB Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 271,541

WR Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings 264,653

TE Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 248,279

