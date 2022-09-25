Dolphins halt Allen, survive 'butt punt' to beat Bills

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins' defense stopped Josh Allen and the Bills at the goal line late, then held again after punter Thomas Morstead bizarrely kicked the ball off a teammate and out of bounds for a safety in a 21-19 win over Buffalo on Sunday.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins improved to 3-0 in an AFC East thriller that ended with Allen and the Bills attempting to spike the ball near midfield, the clock just running out on their chance to try a long-distance, go-ahead field goal.

Tagovailoa briefly left the game in the second quarter, returning after halftime despite appearing to be disoriented by a head injury. Allen also may have been injured, heading to the X-ray room after the game. He had his throwing hand checked by trainers late.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) rushes towards Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) before he was injured on a play during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens. Rebecca Blackwell / AP

Miami took the lead with about 10 minutes left in the game, scoring a touchdown to go up 21-17, and the Bills faced their first deficit of the season.

Despite being sacked and flagged for unnecessary roughness on the next drive, Allen drove Buffalo down the field with a 17-play, eight-minute drive reflective of how the Bills offense operated all game. Miami's defense held, though, nearly intercepting a pass on the drive and forcing a turnover on downs from the 2-yard line.