Dolphins Cancer Challenge returns to South Florida Saturday. Here's how you can watch DCC XVI

Thousands of people are expected to hit the road across Broward and Miami-Dade counties on Saturday as part of this year's Dolphins Cancer Challenge.

The annual event, which is now in its 16th year, raises funds for innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, a part of UHealth — the University of Miami Health System.

Last year, DCC XV raised more than $15 million with the support of more than 7,000 riders, runners and walkers who joined in the event.

DCC XVI has seen more than 8,500 people sign up before the registration deadline closed, which makes this the largest DCC ever.

In addition to the more than 8,500 event participants, their family, friends and other supporters are expected to show up in droves to cheer on those who are taking part in the annual event.

And if you're one of those supporters, there are plenty of ways you can watch.

Here's how you can watch DCC XVI.

When and where is DCC XVI?

The Dolphins Cancer Challenge is held every February at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

This year, the annual event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

Packet pickup is Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens. On Saturday, participants can collect them up until 30 minutes prior to the designated start time based on the distance.

The first rider check-in starts at 4:30 a.m.

If you're not taking part but are wanting to check it out as a spectator, you're more than welcome to do so. Just be sure to try and buy a ticket beforehand.

Tickets start at $15 for anyone between 10-years-old and 20-years-old, and anyone older than 21-years-old the cost is $40. Children under 9-years-old are free.

You can purchase tickets at Tickermaster.com.

How to watch DCC XVI?

If you can't make it to the Dolphins Cancer Challenge in person, there are other ways you can watch it from the comfort of your home.

CBS News Miami will air "Dolphins Cancer Challenge: Challenging Cancer" starting at noon on CBS News Miami, cbsnewsmiami.com, the CBS News App and Pluto TV.

How to watch DCC XVI in person

If you're able to make it to the event, spectators can catch the Dolphins Cancer Challenge along each of the routes from start to finish.

DCC XVI will have five routes this year. Four are named in honor of different Miami Dolphins players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame that circumnavigate South Florida – the DCC 5K along with the Dan Marino, Larry Csonka, Zach Thomas and Jason Tyler Rides.

The Jason Taylor Ride begins at 6 a.m.

The Zach Thomas Ride begins at 8 a.m.

The Larry Csonka Ride begins at 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Marino Ride begins at 10 a.m.

The DCC 5K begins at 10:45 a.m.

Click here to check out the route maps for each.