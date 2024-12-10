Do you have what it takes? City of Miami Fire Rescue searches for recruits

MIAMI - The City of Miami Fire Rescue is searching for local residents to join the ranks of its first responders.

"We're looking to hire maybe about 50 for the upcoming class. As long as you're a Dade County resident, apply," said Lieutenant Pete Sanchez of Miami Fire Rescue.

This is no easy path, of the 1,000 applicants expected, only about 50 men and women will be accepted into the program. A critical baseline requirement? Holding a current State of Florida EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) license.

"Now, we're looking for a minimum EMT. If you have your State of Florida license, we encourage you to apply with us. It's a fantastic job, a very rewarding career," Sanchez added.

This hiring push isn't due to a shortage of firefighters. Instead, the department is replenishing its team after several members were promoted or retired. Just six months ago, the city hired another class of recruits who are now about to graduate.

"The ideal candidate is someone who's willing to work hard, who's put in the time, educated themselves, physically trained, and, most importantly, is ready to serve the public at their worst times," said Sanchez.

The application process is rigorous, with previous rounds seeing more than 100 hopefuls rejected. One common misstep? Failing to attach a current State of Florida EMT certification. Applicants with only a national EMT certificate will not be considered.

The hiring process, which includes screenings, background checks, and training, takes several months. "By next summer, we'll have this class started and ready to go," Sanchez explained.

Applications close on December 13 or sooner if the department reaches its 1,000-applicant limit.

If you're ready to answer the call, now's the time to apply.