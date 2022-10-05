Supply chain issues blamed on Hurricane Ian put strain on Miami Diaper Bank

MIAMI - Miami Diaper Bank could be out of diapers by the end of this week, and much of the problem has to do with supply chain issues.

"We're looking at 100,000 diapers on hand," Gabriela Rojas, Chief Executive Director said.

Those diapers can go fast, especially when a family on average goes through 6-10 diapers a day for one child.

CBS4 came to see their warehouse in Hialeah Wednesday, and whereas typically they are filled to the brim, wall to wall, this time, it was bare.

"So right now, we'll only really be able to fill newborns, 1s and 3s," she said.

That means there will be some community groups in the local area that will not be getting their usual supply of diapers.

"Many of these diapers are ready for distribution," she said.

The next delivery, provided there are no delays, is not expected to come until next week.

Size 5 and 6 diapers are already out.

"We are experiencing delay, we know that local manufacturers are also short on diapers, and so it's getting very hard for South Florida to be able to replenish."

Rojas even tried to go to local stores to buy diapers, but they're also running low, and much of this has to do with the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

"Florida's geography is unique it's a very long peninsula, you've got water on three sides and there's only a few ways to get in and out, any time there would be a constraint you have a lot of good or services moving around," Charles Sachs, Kaufman Rossin Wealth Chief Investment Officer said.

As part of being in finance, Sachs watches what affects the economy, including supply chain issues.

"Produce and building materials, labor all of those, it's already if you've been waiting to drop down a little bit, for you remodel or rebuild now with what's going on over the next two years I think it's going to be much tougher," he explained.

Because of Ian, some roads remain closed, and drivers have to take detours, it's causing quite a ripple effect on transportation.

It's not too unlike what happened after Hurricane Andrew devastated the Homestead area.

"It's one thing if you're going up the northeast through I-95, but 75 going up to western part of the country either on personal travel or goods and services having to run through over there," Sachs said.

Those roadways may also quickly bottleneck because of the oncoming traffic to rebuild parts of the western coast.

It may not be surprising to see empty shelves as shipment delays continue; Rojas worries diapers will become a scarce commodity in the near future.

"Any families that don't have enough diapers, that usually means not only do they get diaper rashes it's the first thing that people think about but that also means an extra expense because that could possibly mean an additional visit to the doctor," Rojas added.

If you want to help, Miami Diaper Bank is looking for donations, volunteers, and unopened diapers particularly size 5 and 6.