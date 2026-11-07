MDSO marks 1 year since deputy shot, killed in the line of duty

One year after Miami-Dade Sheriff's Deputy Devin Jaramillo was killed in the line of duty, his family, friends, and fellow deputies gathered Saturday for an emotional ceremony honoring his life and service.

The ceremony, held at the Kendall District Station, included a solemn tribute from the color guard and remarks from Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz.

Jaramillo was killed while responding to a call for service on Nov. 7, 2025. His loss continues to be felt throughout the Sheriff's Office and among those who knew him personally.

"It's been a year, yet you can still see the amount of people that came out to honor Devin along with his family," Cordero-Stutz said. "We're still hurting, still something that affects us every single day."

For those who worked alongside Jaramillo, he was more than a fellow deputy. He was a friend remembered for his contagious smile and kind spirit.

Sgt. Armando Lamadriz, who worked alongside Jaramillo and considered him a friend, spoke about the importance of keeping his memory alive while moving forward.

"Everyone is hurting in different ways. We've just got to continue living in his name and know that life continues and remember all the good things about Devin," Lamadriz said.

The ceremony offered an opportunity for those closest to Jaramillo to reflect on his life and the lasting impact he had on the people around him.

A permanent memorial unveiled in March at the Kendall District Station continues to honor Jaramillo's service and sacrifice. It serves as a place where family members, friends, and fellow deputies can remember the young deputy who dedicated his life to protecting others.