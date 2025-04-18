Watch CBS News
DeSantis orders flags lowered for FSU shooting victims

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff after two people were killed and six were injured Thursday during a shooting at Florida State University.

"In memory of the lives lost in this tragedy and to recognize the bravery shown by the first responders, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the state of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the state of Florida until sunset on Monday, April 21, 2025," DeSantis said in an announcement.

The university had scheduled a vigil at 5 p.m. Friday at Langford Green on the FSU campus.

Authorities said 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner opened fire with a handgun around lunchtime Thursday.

Police shot and apprehended Ikner.

