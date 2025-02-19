DeSantis expands Florida's immigration enforcement efforts

TALLAHASSEE -- Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that additional state agencies have signed agreements to participate in federal immigration-enforcement efforts.

This move follows the recent approval of an immigration enforcement plan by DeSantis and the Legislature.

Florida law enforcement to assist in deportations

The new agreements involve the Florida State Guard, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement working alongside the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has also joined, following a similar deal last week with the Florida Highway Patrol.



State Board of Immigration Enforcement takes action

Larry Keefe, the newly appointed executive director of the State Board of Immigration Enforcement, emphasized the board's mission to detain and deport undocumented immigrants.

The board, led by DeSantis and state Cabinet members, was established through special-session legislation that also includes stricter penalties for crimes committed by undocumented immigrants.