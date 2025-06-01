Suspect shot after allegedly attacking deputy with knife, Broward Sheriff's Office says

An investigation is underway after a man was injured after being shot by a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy Sunday afternoon, officials said.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident took place at about noon near the 4000 block of SW 26th Street in West Park. Initial reports said a BSO deputy was attacked by a suspect with a knife and in return, opened fire.

The suspect, whose name hasn't been released, was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital. His condition is unknown.

The sheriff's office said the homicide and crime scene units, along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, are investigating the case.