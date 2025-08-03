David Jolly, leading Democratic candidate for 2026 governor, shares views on abortion and Alligator Alcatraz

David Jolly explains why he should be Sunshine State's next governor | Facing South Florida

One-on-one with David Jolly

Jim devotes the entire half-hour to a sit-down with David Jolly, the leading Democratic candidate for governor in 2026. Jolly is facing his strongest criticism, not from Republicans, but from his fellow Democrats, especially on the issue of abortion. That's because 10 years ago, when he was in Congress, Jolly was a Republican who made it clear he believed life began at conception.

Now, as a Democrat, Jolly says his views on abortion have evolved, and he now supports a woman's right to have one.

Jim and Jolly also discuss the controversial Alligator Alcatraz detention center, the affordability crisis, and other issues he would have to address as governor.

Guest: David Jolly/(D) Florida Gubernatorial Candidate

More on Jolly

Jolly, who as a Republican represented Florida's 13th District from 2014 to 2017, is officially running for Florida governor as a Democrat.

Jolly, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, joins a growing and diverse field in the 2026 race, which includes Republican Congressman Byron Donalds and former Democrat-turned-Independent Jason Pizzo.

In an interview with CBS News Miami's Joan Murray, Jolly explained his decision to run under the Democratic banner, despite the significant voter registration gap favoring Republicans.