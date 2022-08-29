Defense enters second week of making case for mercy in Parkland school shooter's sentencing trial

FORT LAUDERDALE – The sentencing trial of the Parkland mass shooter resumed Monday morning with a retired Broward teacher shedding more light on his early childhood.

Nikolas Cruz has already pled guilty to 17 counts of murder. A jury will decide if he spends life in prison or is executed.

The defense is on its second week of making a case for mercy because of underlying emotional and behavioral issues.

Retired Broward teacher Lynn Borden Rodriguez testified she taught the shooter in third and fourth grades.

She says she believed he was bullied by his brother and possibly on the school bus.