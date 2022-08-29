Watch CBS News
Local News

Defense enters second week of making case for mercy in Parkland school shooter's sentencing trial

By Joan Murray

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE – The sentencing trial of the Parkland mass shooter resumed Monday morning with a retired Broward teacher shedding more light on his early childhood.

Nikolas Cruz has already pled guilty to 17 counts of murder. A jury will decide if he spends life in prison or is executed.

The defense is on its second week of making a case for mercy because of underlying emotional and behavioral issues.

Retired Broward teacher Lynn Borden Rodriguez testified she taught the shooter in third and fourth grades.

She says she believed he was bullied by his brother and possibly on the school bus.

Joan Murray
joan-murray.jpg

Joan Murray is an award-winning reporter who joined CBS Miami in August 2001, shortly before the 9/11 terror attacks. She was among the first to report the South Florida connection to the terrorists.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 12:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.