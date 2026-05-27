Deputies identify 4 people involved in deadly Deerfield Beach crash neighbors call "one of the worst" they've seen

The Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) are continuing to investigate a devastating three-car crash that occurred in Deerfield Beach, killing a woman and sending three men to the hospital.

Surveillance video shows the moment it happened on the Northeast 3rd Avenue and 44th Street.

"It sounded like somebody hit something flat on, like they hit a brick wall, like boom," said a man who lives nearby.

In the video, a red car skidded across the intersection after investigators say it was rear-ended by a white Land Rover. The red car flipped over, then hit a fence. The Broward Sheriff's Office said the driver was ejected.

Detectives say the Land Rover then hit a van stopped at a sign, and the Land Rover flipped, crashing into a different fence on the other side of the road.

Emily Augustin and her father live just steps from the intersection. She described a huge debris field, with car parts littering the entire intersection. Three people were rushed to the hospital.

The passenger in the Land Rover was killed after being ejected. She was identified as Fedeline Saint Cyr, 59, of Pompano Beach. Her husband, Jean Claude Saint Cyr, 63, was identified as the driver of the Land Rover. He was one of the three people hospitalized.

The other two drivers hospitalized were identified by BSO as Antwon Nahshon Brand and Lindomar Botelho. Their ages are unknown due to Marsy's Law, which protects the private information of victims of crimes in the state of Florida.

"It was actually really bad. That's like the worst accident that's happened in this area. There have been minor accidents," Augustin said.

BSO said speed appears to be a contributing factor. The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending. The conditions of those hospitalized are unknown.