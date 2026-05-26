1 woman dead, 3 people hospitalized after a crash in Deerfield Beach, BSO officials say

Broward Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles in Deerfield Beach on Tuesday afternoon.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said they received a call at around 1:45 p.m. about a reported crash involving three vehicles near the 4400 block of Northeast 3rd Avenue in Deerfield Beach.

Investigators pronounced one person dead on the scene. Three other people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to BSO Fire, the person pronounced dead was an adult woman.

Chopper 4 was on the scene where a white car was flipped over and completely mangled. A white van was also mangled close by. A red car was also seen crashed into a house's fence in the area.

Chopper 4 captured a white car completely flipped over and mangled in Deerfield Beach.

Due to the investigation, the area of Northeast 3rd Avenue between Northeast 48th and 43rd streets are shut down. Officials advise drivers to look for other routes.

No other information has been released.

Updates to this story will be provided as soon as more information is released.