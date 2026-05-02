Wasserman Schultz plans to run for 12th term despite newly-redrawn Congressional districts that could pose a tougher race

Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said Friday that she will run for a 12th term. Her announcement was made a day after Gov. Ron DeSantis said he'd quickly sign the new Congressional district map his office put before state legislators this week, which includes drastically redrawn district boundaries.

State lawmakers approved the new map, which deeply affects both Wasserman Schultz and fellow Democratic congressman Jared Moskowitz. While DeSantis claimed the map reflects a growing and shifting population, critics argue it's meant to secure four more Republican seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and secure a majority in Washington.

Wasserman Schultz said she hasn't decided which district she will run in. The changes, she said, affect hundreds of thousands of voters who rely on local congressional representation to solve problems for them.

"We have seniors who have Medicare questions or Social Security issues," she said, "and Trump has cut so many staff, they need us."

Wasserman Schultz also joined advocates in Plantation on Friday to urge Washington to extend temporary protected status (TPS) for Haitians and Venezuelans living in South Florida as the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on it this week.

The cause is close to Fabiola Alexis' heart. She's a Haitian American and a restaurant owner who told CBS News Miami what she's seeing in her community.

"I see the fear and terror every time they leave their houses in my community," she said.

Based on the new maps, Wasserman Schultz could choose to run in District 20 to represent Central Broward. This district is made up of a mix of Caribbean, African American, Hispanic and white voters. She would face opposition from several candidates.

Another option is District 25, but it's a district Moskowitz is also eyeing. He did not provide comment on Friday.

Sources tell CBS News Miami each candidate is conferring with Democratic leaders in Washington, along with their own advisors, before announcing their intentions as soon as the coming week.