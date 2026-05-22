Broward's Black Democratic leaders, candidates push back as Debbie Wasserman Schultz enters District 20 race

Debbie Wasserman Schultz's decision to run for Florida's 20th Congressional District is drawing sharp criticism from several Black Democratic leaders and candidates already in the race.

CBS News Miami reached out to the top five candidates in the District 20 race, as well as Corey Shearer, the head of Broward's Democratic Black Caucus. Shearer said Wasserman Schultz's decision to enter the race is viewed by many as a setback for Black political representation.

"We said don't run, and we said it loudly because people don't listen to you unless you talk in those terms," Shearer said. "We're going to continue to talk to each other, and what we're saying is we prefer for you not to run".

The District 20 seat is currently vacant after former Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick resigned while facing a legal battle and a congressional ethics investigation. Cherfilus-McCormick has blamed her political challenges on redistricting and said her legal battles are not a concern for her campaign.

The backlash against Wasserman Schultz's announcement has come from several corners of Broward's Black Democratic base, including State Sen. Shevrin Jones, whose district includes parts of Broward County.

Jones said the issue is not personal, but about representation.

"This is not about Debbie," Jones said. "What this is about is Black representation. What this is about is making sure that the individuals who are being represented, they at least have the fighting chance to be represented by someone who has lived their lived experience". Jones also pointed out that if Wasserman Schultz wins the seat, the state would have only one Black member of Congress.

State Rep. Ashley Gantt, who is also part of Florida's Black Caucus, questioned how Wasserman Schultz handled her decision to enter the race.

"If this was always her plan, don't play in our face. Say it," Gantt said. "Don't say you're thinking about it. Be who you are. Show us who you are. But you didn't, and that is another layer of character that was displayed".

Other candidates, including Cherfilus-McCormick, are questioning her reasons for running

Cherfilus-McCormick, who is also running, said voters in the district are questioning Wasserman Schultz's reasons for entering the race.

"You should run where you feel like you're most compatible," Cherfilus-McCormick said. "Today I watched the video, and a lot of my constituents sent it, and the one question they asked is, what is her why? Why this district? Why us?"

Cherfilus-McCormick also questioned whether Wasserman Schultz has used her political influence to help the district.

"Because she has clout," Cherfilus-McCormick said. "Have you ever used that clout to help the people, or have you used that clout against the people?"

Elijah Manley, another candidate in the race, said he is not dropping out and that Wasserman Schultz should reconsider her decision. "You're not the candidate of choice for our community," Manley said. "To ignore that and run anyway just shows you do not respect Black voices, you do not respect the Black community".

Former Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness, who is also running, said the race is creating division within the Democratic Party. "I'm very disappointed that we're here in District 20," Holness said. "Very troubled also about what is happening because it's dividing our party. Alliances that we've built over time are shattered, and it's unfortunate that we're in this place at this time. The people need our help".

Candidate Dr. Rudolph Moise also criticized Wasserman Schultz's decision, saying it "sends the wrong message to Democrats all over Florida". "We are the party of working people and the party of inclusion," Moise said in a statement. "This district was not created as a political fallback option".

Community activist and congressional candidate Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell also weighed in, calling Wasserman Schultz's decision an attack on Black political representation in a historically Black district. "This moment is bigger than one politician," Campbell said in a statement. "This is about whether Black people still have the right to determine leadership in historically Black districts or whether power and political ambition matter more than principle". Campbell also accused establishment Democrats of taking Black voters for granted and said the race is about protecting Black political representation and keeping political power "with the people, not party insiders and political machines".

The Democratic primary is expected to be closely watched as candidates debate not only who should represent District 20, but what that representation should mean for Broward's Black communities.