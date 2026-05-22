Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz announces re-election campaign for Florida's 20th Congressional District

Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz announced Friday morning that she is running for re-election in Florida Congressional District 20.

"I've fought for the people of Broward County my whole adult life, and you've always been able to count on me to deliver results for our community," she said in a news release.

In the announcement, Wasserman Schultz said she was pledging to "leverage her strong experience and leadership ties to help deliver the most for families that struggle with high gas, housing, and grocery prices in Broward County."

"So today, I'm announcing my candidacy for re-election in Congressional District 20, because we cannot let Trump destroy Broward County's power," she said in the announcement. "And we know Republicans couldn't care less about lowering your healthcare, gas, or grocery bills."

This story will be updated