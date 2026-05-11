Broward Democrats debate future of Florida's newly redrawn congressional districts

Broward County Democrats gathered Monday night in Sunrise to debate the future of South Florida's congressional representation as newly redrawn district maps reshape the political landscape ahead of the 2026 election cycle.

The meeting drew a large crowd of voters, activists and local Democratic leaders, many of whom focused on preserving Black representation in Florida's 20th Congressional District.

"It is a Black district, and it has a lot of history in it," voter V. Johnson said during the meeting. "We are all bonding together, hoping it will stay this way."

The redistricting process has created uncertainty for several South Florida incumbents and could set up high-profile political matchups in the months ahead. U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose current district was divided into multiple sections under the new maps, said she is still considering whether to run in District 20. She said she plans to announce a decision before the June 12 filing deadline.

"I am going to go through a very deliberative process, as I have been," Wasserman Schultz said when asked about her plans.

Former U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick also attended the meeting. Cherfilus-McCormick resigned from Congress last month and is currently facing federal charges alleging she stole $5 million in FEMA funds. She has denied the allegations.

Cherfilus-McCormick said she remains committed to protecting representation within the district.

"We'll be making sure the Black voice, as well as everybody's voice, is not diluted," she said.

The meeting also highlighted growing tensions among potential candidates as Democrats weigh who should compete in the region's most competitive districts. Cherfilus-McCormick referenced a previous interaction with Wasserman Schultz, signaling that political rivalries could intensify if both enter the race for District 20.

Some local Democratic leaders argued experienced lawmakers like Wasserman Schultz may be better positioned to compete in swing districts elsewhere in South Florida.

"If we say we are going to challenge in those districts, let's put the best in there and let's win all these districts," Corey Shearer of the Broward County Democratic Black Caucus said.

Wasserman Schultz ended her interview before responding to questions about potentially running in a predominantly Black district as a white candidate. Meanwhile, the chair of the Florida Democratic Party said the party is not taking a position on whether District 20 would be the right strategic move for the longtime congresswoman.