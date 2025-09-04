U.S. Rep. Wasserman Schultz to host Cancer Survivorship Summit in South Florida

A summit focused on cancer survivorship is set to take place this weekend in South Florida, led by U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a breast cancer survivor herself.

This is the second Cancer Survivorship Summit hosted by Wasserman Schultz. The first was held in October 2023 and featured First Lady Jill Biden as the keynote speaker.

Wasserman Schultz said she launched the event after seeing the challenges survivors face beyond treatment.

"It's a wilderness that a lot of survivors really don't know how to navigate," Wasserman Schultz said. "And so this survivorship summit is focused on making sure that people can have a continuum of care all the way through from their diagnosis to, hopefully, their natural end of life."

This year's keynote address will be delivered by Bill Zito, the Florida Panthers president and general manager, who has supported his wife through her own cancer battle and lost relatives to the disease.

The event will also include medical experts addressing topics such as mental health, fertility and the latest treatment options.

The summit will be held in Davie from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendance is free, but registration is required at DWSCANCERSUMMIT.EVENTBRITE.COM. The specific location will be provided upon RSVP.