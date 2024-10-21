Death investigation underway after body found outside Fort Lauderdale motel

FORT LAUDERDALE - An investigation is underway after a body was found outside a Fort Lauderdale motel.

A man who was checking into the Motel 6, at 1801 W State Road 84, said someone ran into the lobby and said a person in the parking lot had been shot. He said he left his belongings behind and ran outside to help.

The man said he found a person on the ground who had multiple gunshot wounds. He said he tried to help the injured person while someone inside the motel called 911. He added at one point he called 911 as well.

When the police arrived, the victim was no longer alive, according to the man.

Another person who was in the lobby said he heard the gunfire and also ran outside to see if he could help.

"I was sitting in the lobby. I dropped everything, I full sprint out and I run to the guy where he was pointing where he was at. I picked him up and assessed where the wounds were. It looks like the bullet went in through his chest and out through his arm," he said.

Fort Lauderdale police have not confirmed the witnesses' account.

A car parked next to the body was taken away by a tow truck. Police have not said if a suspect is in custody.

