Death investigation underway in Davie after house fire

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A death investigation was underway after a body was found Thursday following a fire at a Davie home, authorities said.

Officials have not said if the fatality was related to the fire at the home located in a gated community in the 230 block of Aspen Way.

The cause of the fire or information about the body that was found was not immediately released.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 5:34 PM

