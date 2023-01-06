Deadly stabbing led to shooting involving Miami-Dade police

MIAMI - A deadly stabbing in southwest Miami-Dade led to a shooting involving a Miami-Dade police officer.

Overnight, officers were sent to SW 200th Street and SW 122nd Avenue to check out a report of a man stabbing a woman.

When the officer arrived, there was a confrontation with the man. At one point, police say, the officer fired his weapon, and the man was hit. He was taken to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition. The officer was not injured.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived but it was too late to save the woman's life.

One neighbor said she heard gunshots late last night followed by a large police presence.

"Just heard a lot of commotion with the police cars everywhere and we've seen the homicide trucks. It doesn't necessarily make me uneasy, I mean things happen. The world is surrounded by good people and bad people," said Chi Gonzalez.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting involving the officers.