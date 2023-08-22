Deadly shooting in North Lauderdale near middle school

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Lauderhill girl lost her life in a shooting Monday night near Silver Lakes Middle School in North Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, they received word of a shooting near the 7400 block of SW 12th Court, just about a block from the school, just before 10:30 p.m.

Arriving deputies found a girl who had been shot. They immediately started life-saving measures. North Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived and took over. The girl was then airlifted to a local hospital but did not survive.

Homicide investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information that can the investigation is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).