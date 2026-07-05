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Man fatally shot in Fort Lauderdale parking garage overnight, police say

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Matthew Ablon
Matthew Ablon is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Matthew Ablon

/ CBS Miami

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Fort Lauderdale Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot inside a parking garage early Sunday morning.

The department said they responded to the garage along Southwest 2 Street around 4:30 a.m. They arrived and said they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but later died of his injuries.

As of publication, the man has not been publicly identified. A person of interest was also located and detained for questioning, and police said a gun was recovered from the scene.

Anyone who can provide more information is asked to call the police.

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