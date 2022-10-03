Watch CBS News
Local News

Deadly hit and run in Pompano Beach, teen driver arrested

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Arrest made in deadly Pompano Beach hit and run
Arrest made in deadly Pompano Beach hit and run 00:26

FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in a deadly hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach over the weekend.

The crash happened Saturday, around 7 p.m., near the 600 block of East Atlantic Boulevard.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, a man was crossing the street, not in a crosswalk, when he was hit by a 2021 Mercedes GLE53 AMG.

After the impact, witnesses said the driver continued on without stopping to render aid.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead.

About an hour and a half later, while detectives were on the scene conducting the investigation, the 17-year-old driver returned to the scene and reportedly admitted to the crash.

He was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident involving death. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 6:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.