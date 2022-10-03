Deadly hit and run in Pompano Beach, teen driver arrested
FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in a deadly hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach over the weekend.
The crash happened Saturday, around 7 p.m., near the 600 block of East Atlantic Boulevard.
According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, a man was crossing the street, not in a crosswalk, when he was hit by a 2021 Mercedes GLE53 AMG.
After the impact, witnesses said the driver continued on without stopping to render aid.
Pompano Beach Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead.
About an hour and a half later, while detectives were on the scene conducting the investigation, the 17-year-old driver returned to the scene and reportedly admitted to the crash.
He was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident involving death.
