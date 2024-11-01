Watch CBS News
Local News

Deadly hit and run accident in Opa-locka under investigation

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Police investigating a deadly hit and run accident in Opa-locka
Police investigating a deadly hit and run accident in Opa-locka 00:58

OPA-LOCKA - A deadly hit-and-run accident temporarily shut down a section of NW 27 Avenue in Opa-locka early Friday morning.

The crash happened at NW 132 Street. 

The person who was hit died on the scene. The impact of the crash left debris scattered across the road.

This is normally a very busy stretch of road. Drivers in the area were urged to use northbound or southbound NW 17 Avenue or NW 22 Avenue as alternates.   

Police have not released the name of the person who died. 

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.