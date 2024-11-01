Deadly hit and run accident in Opa-locka under investigation

Police investigating a deadly hit and run accident in Opa-locka

Police investigating a deadly hit and run accident in Opa-locka

Police investigating a deadly hit and run accident in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA - A deadly hit-and-run accident temporarily shut down a section of NW 27 Avenue in Opa-locka early Friday morning.

The crash happened at NW 132 Street.

The person who was hit died on the scene. The impact of the crash left debris scattered across the road.

This is normally a very busy stretch of road. Drivers in the area were urged to use northbound or southbound NW 17 Avenue or NW 22 Avenue as alternates.

Police have not released the name of the person who died.