Deadly double shooting near Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE - One person was killed and another injured in an overnight shooting near Fort Lauderdale.
The Broward Sheriff's Office said just before 2:45 a.m. it received a ShotSpotter alert in the 1400 block of NW 27th Avenue, which is west of I-95 and north of Sunrise Boulevard.
Arriving deputies and fire rescue personnel found the body of a man who had been shot. The sheriff's office said they also found a second person who was injured and they were taken to the hospital.
Detectives are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.