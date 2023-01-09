Watch CBS News
Deadly double shooting near Fort Lauderdale

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - One person was killed and another injured in an overnight shooting near Fort Lauderdale.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said just before 2:45 a.m. it received a ShotSpotter alert in the 1400 block of NW 27th Avenue, which is west of I-95 and north of Sunrise Boulevard.

Arriving deputies and fire rescue personnel found the body of a man who had been shot. The sheriff's office said they also found a second person who was injured and they were taken to the hospital.

Detectives are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.  

