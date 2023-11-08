MIAMI - An investigation is underway after a deadly double shooting in northeast Miami-Dade.

It happened overnight in the area of 180 NE 161st Street, just a couple of blocks from the Golden Glades Interchange.

According to police, when officers arrived they found that one person who had been shot was dead. A second person who had been shot was rushed to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.