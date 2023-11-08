Watch CBS News
Local News

Deadly double shooting in northeast Miami-Dade

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Police investigate deadly double shooting in northeast Miami-Dade
Police investigate deadly double shooting in northeast Miami-Dade 01:16

MIAMI - An investigation is underway after a deadly double shooting in northeast Miami-Dade.

It happened overnight in the area of 180 NE 161st Street, just a couple of blocks from the Golden Glades Interchange.

According to police, when officers arrived they found that one person who had been shot was dead. A second person who had been shot was rushed to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting. 

John MacLauchlan
john-maclauchlan-600x450.jpg

John MacLauchlan joined the CBSMiami.com digital team in February 2007.

First published on November 8, 2023 / 5:30 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.