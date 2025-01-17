Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman found dead a Deerfield Beach duplex after "suspicous" fire, investigators say

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Woman found dead in Deerfield Beach duplex fire
Woman found dead in Deerfield Beach duplex fire 00:47

DEERFIELD BEACH - An investigation is underway after a body was found in a Deerfield Beach duplex fire early Friday morning. 

It happened in the 4300 block of NW 4 Avenue, which is just west of I-95 and north of Sample Road.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said a woman was found dead in the duplex. The fire has been deemed "suspicious." 

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.