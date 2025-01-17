Woman found dead a Deerfield Beach duplex after "suspicous" fire, investigators say

DEERFIELD BEACH - An investigation is underway after a body was found in a Deerfield Beach duplex fire early Friday morning.

It happened in the 4300 block of NW 4 Avenue, which is just west of I-95 and north of Sample Road.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said a woman was found dead in the duplex. The fire has been deemed "suspicious."

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.