Search on for person behind fatal Dania Beach stabbing

DANIA BEACH – The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found fatally stabbed in Dania Beach on Sunday.

It all started at around 11:30 a.m. when BSO said they received a 911 call regarding a stabbing in the 200 block of SE 6 Street.

When deputies arrived, they found an adult male stabbed to death. That victim had last been seen on Saturday at around 6 p.m.

BSO did say it's likely isolated and are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything to please come forward.

"It appears to be an isolated incident this is a very active and ongoing investigation and right now," said BSO spokesperson Carey Codd. "Investigators are asking for anyone who might have seen anything or heard anything, might have captured video or has cellphone video, to please come forward and share that."

If you have any information, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.