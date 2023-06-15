Deadly crash on I-95 near Airport Expressway

MIAMI - One person was killed and nearly a dozen others were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash on I-95.

The accident, which involved eight vehicles, happened in the southbound lanes, just north of State Road 112/Airport Expressway.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a black Tesla sedan was heading south and lost control in the area of NW 62 Street. The Tesla slammed into the concrete barrier wall, coming to rest disabled, blocking the roadway.

The Tesla was then struck by a black Dodge sedan. On impact, the man driving the Tesla was thrown from the vehicle and landed on the road.

An oncoming white Nissan slowed down in an attempt to avoid running over the man and was struck by a Chevy SUV. As a result of the collision, the Nissan was pushed forward and ran over the man.

A series of minor crashes then occurred between a Chevy SUV, a Nissan sedan, a white Jeep SUV, a tow truck, and a gray Jeep SUV.

The driver of the Tesla died on the scene and nine others were injured. One man was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition, four other adults were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where they were listed as stable. The remaining four refused treatment.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.