Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Davie, police say

By
Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South.
Read Full Bio
Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

A deadly crash that closed parts of South University Drive in Davie is under investigation, according to police.

Few details have been released, but Davie police said the two-vehicle crash was reported in the 3600 block of South University Drive late Thursday morning.

Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and everyone remained at the scene and has been cooperative.

Southbound University Drive has been closed for the investigation, police said.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue