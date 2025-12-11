1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Davie, police say

A deadly crash that closed parts of South University Drive in Davie is under investigation, according to police.

Few details have been released, but Davie police said the two-vehicle crash was reported in the 3600 block of South University Drive late Thursday morning.

Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and everyone remained at the scene and has been cooperative.

Southbound University Drive has been closed for the investigation, police said.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.