Broward teen accused of murdering older brother, dumping body near Dania Beach canal, deputies say

Teen accused of killing brother, dumping his body in Dania Beach canal

Teen accused of killing brother, dumping his body in Dania Beach canal

Teen accused of killing brother, dumping his body in Dania Beach canal

A 15-year-old boy is accused of murdering his older brother after the man's body was found Tuesday near a Dania Beach canal, authorities said.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Kevin Dominique was shot and killed by his teenage brother, who dumped his body near a Dania Beach canal. The 15-year-old boy, who was not identified further than a sibling, is currently charged with first-degree murder with a firearm.

The teen "intentionally" killed his older brother, detectives say

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, BSO received a report of a dead person found near a canal in the area of Ocean Waterway Boulevard and Old Griffin Road, prompting deputies and Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue to respond.

Upon arrival, deputies found Dominique dead at the scene and Homicide and Crime Scene determined that he had been shot "multiple times," BSO said.

Through investigative means, detectives learned that Dominique's teen brother "intentionally shot and killed" him at his home before driving his body to the area where it was discovered on Tuesday, BSO continued.

The 15-year-old boy was later arrested and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing.

Authorities did not say when the alleged shooting happened or provide further details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including Dominique's brother's motive.