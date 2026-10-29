Broward roadway collapses after major water main break, police say

A portion of roadway collapsed after a major water main break in Davie early Thursday morning, according to police.

Few details have been released, but Davie police are urging drivers to avoid South Pine Island Road from Southwest 30th Street to Southwest 36th Street due to the water main break and roadway collapse.

Northbound lanes of South Pine Island Road have been shut down, and police said drivers should seek an alternate route.

It is unknown how long it will take for repairs to be made.

No other details were released.