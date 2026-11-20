Floodwaters continued to disrupt businesses and frustrate shoppers at the Tower Shops in Davie on Friday, leaving much of the popular shopping plaza underwater and several stores closed for days.

The shopping center off University Drive has been among the areas affected by this week's widespread flooding across South Florida. Standing water has made parking lots difficult to navigate, preventing customers from reaching businesses and leaving some store owners struggling with declining sales.

"This is crazy, crazy, crazy, hopefully the flood and all that goes away so we can get back to our normal routine," said Emmanuel McVay, who recently moved to South Florida from Kansas.

McVay said the flooding has disrupted nearly every part of his daily routine.

"We couldn't go get food, we couldn't go to Walmart, we couldn't go to the gym, we had to park in the grass and even so something got underneath one of the tires of our other car so now the tire is flat," McVay said.

Florida Department of Transportation workers were seen pumping water from a highway on-ramp construction site along University Drive as crews worked to address the flooding.

Shoppers struggle to reach Costco as parking lot remains flooded

The Costco gas station at the Tower Shops remained blocked off by traffic cones Friday, while much of the store's parking lot was still covered in water.

For Michelle Milfort, the flooding meant making repeated trips to the shopping center before finally deciding to park elsewhere and walk to the store.

"This is the third time I've come to this Costco and I couldn't get in so today, I just said let me park here and walk over," Milfort said.

Milfort was determined to purchase nutrition shakes for a coworker who was unable to leave her flooded home.

"It's a coworker who cant make it out herself, she's trapped in her house, so I said let me come and get it," Milfort said.

Davie restaurant owner says flooding is hurting business

The flooding is also taking a financial toll on small businesses at the shopping center, where customers have struggled to find accessible parking.

Sandeep Prabhakaran, owner of Golden Chariot Indian Restaurant, said his dining room has been unusually empty for the past three days.

"There's less dining right now, there's no people they cannot park in this place and for the takeout business its been hard," Prabhakaran said.

With floodwaters still surrounding the shopping center Friday, Prabhakaran expressed frustration over what he described as a lack of progress in clearing the water.

"Today it should have been cleared out but it's not been done properly, you know the city could have done a better job, I don't know what their plan is but hopefully we see something," he said.

CBS News Miami made multiple attempts to contact the town of Davie for comment but did not receive a response. The station also reached out to the Tower Shops property manager but had not heard back.

As the flooding continues, shoppers and business owners are hoping the water will recede soon so the shopping center can return to normal operations.