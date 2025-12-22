Davie police officer opens fire after being hit by fleeing vehicle, officials say

A police officer in Davie was injured after getting hit by a car that was trying to flee a traffic stop early Monday morning, according to police.

Davie police said that around midnight, officers responded to the area of Davie Road and Reese Road regarding reports of a vehicle with a stolen license plate.

When officers approached the vehicle, they said it quickly accelerated in an attempt to flee. While that was occurring, police said an officer was hit, leading him to discharge his department-issued service weapon at the vehicle.

The vehicle then fled the scene and it was pursued by officers, according to police.

The vehicle was eventually stopped near Hollywood Boulevard on the Florida Turnpike with the assistance of the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Two people in the vehicle were taken into custody on scene, and a third person who fled was apprehended by a Davie K-9 unit a short time later with the assistance of the Hollywood Police Department, police said.

None of the suspects were injured when the officer opened fire, police said.

The injured police officer, who wasn't identified, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Per protocol, the involved police officer was placed on paid leave, police said.

No other information was released.