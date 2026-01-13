44 years after young mother's murder, Davie police turn to new DNA testing

Forty‑four years after a young mother was kidnapped and murdered, Davie police are cracking open the cold case file, hoping new DNA technology could lead to her killer.

Delores Bailey was a young mom from Pennsylvania who moved to Hollywood in the early 1980s. At 24, while working the overnight shift at a 7‑Eleven on North Federal Highway, she vanished.

"She never came home. She had a husband and a child at home. They reported her as missing," Davie Police Officer Julia Ross said.

Remains found a year later

That was January 1982. A year later, a landscaper found her remains near Griffin Road and the Turnpike in Davie. She had been shot multiple times in the head.

"It's like an open wound that has never healed for our family," said Melissa McBride, Bailey's niece. Even though Melissa was born four years after her aunt was killed, the mystery surrounding the murder has haunted her for her entire life.

"It leaves a hole in me," she said, fighting back tears. "I hear stories about her and really wish I had met her."

Detectives focus on DNA evidence

Davie Cold Case Detective Eddie Velazquez is digging into the case file more than four decades later. He's focusing on DNA found at the scene — trying to determine whether it could be a clue to the killer. Bailey's son is providing a DNA sample so investigators have something to compare it to.

"Once we get that DNA tested, it's used to eliminate whether it's her DNA. Whatever it is we have from the crime scene, it would eliminate it being her and possibly link to a suspect," Velazquez said.

Family hopes for long‑awaited answers

Bailey's family is holding out hope that the DNA results could finally lead to the killer — and answer painful questions they've carried for decades.

"She's part of the family, no matter what happened, she's part of the family, and she was a person, and she was loved, and I always want her story to be out there and known," Melissa said.

Reward offered for information

Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information. Call 954‑493‑TIPS.