1 dead, 1 hospitalized after a Broward crash shutting down a portion of Flamingo Road

A two-vehicle crash in Davie on Tuesday afternoon has left one person dead and one person hospitalized, according to Davie police.

According to the city's police department, the fatal accident occurred at 1990 S Flamingo Road.

Once police officers arrived on scene, they say one person was pronounced dead and a second was transported to a local hospital with "serious" injuries.

Video from Chopper 4 shows a car crashed into the back of a truck.

Police also say that everyone involved stayed on scene, and traffic detectives are on their way to the scene.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek an alternative route, as a portion of Flamingo Road going northbound has been closed for the investigation.

The scene is still active, so no word on the cause of the crash or the identities of the people involved.