Davie farm owner fights to regain animals after cruelty charges

The owner of Family Farms in Davie is vowing to fight for the return of his animals after police seized them last month and charged him with multiple counts of animal cruelty.

Animals seized, owner denies neglect

Robert Hoover appeared in court Thursday in his effort to get the animals back. Davie police took them on July 24, releasing photos they said showed the animals appearing emaciated and underfed.

"The state is moving for the forfeiture of these animals; they're not going to be returnable," prosecutor Lindsey Carrier told the court.

Hoover disputes the allegations, calling the photos misleading. He pointed to one picture of a cow that appeared thin, explaining it was a rescue being nursed back to health. Another photo of the same cow taken after it was seized showed it looking healthier, his attorney said.

"They're old ladies for the cows; there's one of them that's a rescue, the white one, Buttercup," Hoover said. "And we're going to move forward, but the truth is we love our animals. We care for them. We know the people do too. We just need the truth to come out."

Small win in court

The judge ruled Hoover's veterinarian may examine the animals on Friday.

"We got what we wanted. What we wanted was the ability to get our vet out there to check our animals and be able to provide documentation that our animals are healthy," Hoover said.

Defense attorney David Braun said they have statements from witnesses attesting to the animals' good care.

"You will hear dozens of people testify under oath about how those animals were treated, how well they were treated, with food and water for those animals at all times," Braun said.

He added that if the animals receive a clean bill of health, he plans to return to court to ask for them to be returned to Family Farms.