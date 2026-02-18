Dania Beach water main break causes gallons of water to spew onto the road, with residents under a boil water order

A water main break has caused a powerful leak spewing out onto the road in Dania Beach, affecting dozens of residents in the area on Wednesday.

The water was soaking the road along SW 40th Ave near the Hard Rock Casino.

"It looked like Old Faithful, like a geyser," said neighbor Dennis McGowen. He said crews have been working in the area.

Broward County officials told CBS News Miami that a private contractor using a horizontal drilling method to lay fiber optic line hit an 8-inch water pipe, leading to the powerful leak.

"I pulled in a couple of hours ago. I saw the water flying up in the air. I knew what happened because they were marking the sidewalk out here for the past couple of days; they're doing underground boring," McGowan said.

Susan Saver turned on her faucet. "Yep, no water," she said

Saver is one of 41 customers without water and is now under a boil water order.

"Right now we don't have any water right now, but they're trying to fix it. They hit a water main. They were doing something underground, digging," she said.

She and McGowan re-arraigned their plans for Wednesday, knowing they likely would be without water for a few hours.

"We went to lunch, and I figured I'm buying something for dinner cuz we won't have water. You can't cook food if you can't wash it," Saver said.

That boil water order will be in effect for at least two days while the county checks to see if the water is okay to drink.