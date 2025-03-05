Man and woman found dead at Dania Beach apartment complex identified, Broward Sheriff's Office says

The woman and man who were found dead in a Dania Beach apartment complex early Monday morning have been identified, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

BSO said 36-year-old Darieka Chery and 42-year-old Chris Little were the two people found dead following a "suspicious incident" earlier this week.

At this time, BSO is still investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The incident

Around 1:47 a.m. Monday, BSO responded to reports of a "suspicious situation" at an apartment complex near 600 E. Dania Beach Blvd.

It was there that BSO received multiple calls about a man and woman arguing inside of an apartment. A neighbor who stepped out of her apartment after the incident told CBS News Miami she witnessed a very violent scene.

"She moved there with a guy, but I only saw her with a dog … she has a doorbell camera, she has everything, but there was so much blood there," Cicely Williams said, referring to Chery. "There's a lot of blood on the wall. I don't know if she was running, trying to get away, there's blood everywhere."

Upon arrival, deputies discovered Chery suffering from multiple stab wounds and dead at the scene.

While searching the rest of the apartment complex, deputies found Little inside the fifth-floor hallway, where they had learned he pushed his way into an apartment on the floor before he was found. Little was detained and then taken to an area hospital, where he died, BSO said.

A mobile command center was set up in front of the building as investigators worked to piece together what happened.

Investigators said the situation was an isolated incident and there was no immediate threat after it happened.