Man and woman found dead in "suspicious situation" at Dania Beach apartment complex, BSO says

Authorities were looking into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of a man and a woman at an apartment complex in Dania Beach early Monday morning.

The Broward Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a "suspicious situation" near the 600 block of East Dania Beach Boulevard around 1:47 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. A man was also found and was taken to a hospital, where he later died, authorities said.

More than two dozen deputies were seen Monday morning surrounding the Elevate apartment complex, located between Southeast Fifth Avenue and Gulf Stream Road.

A mobile command center was also set up in front of the building as investigators worked to piece together what happened. BSO's Homicide and Crime Scene Units were handling the investigation. Authorities have not released further details.

Eastbound traffic on Dania Beach Boulevard had been partially impacted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.