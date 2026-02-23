Dania Beach considers allowing backyard chickens—but not everyone's clucking in approval

Dania Beach may soon allow residents to keep up to four backyard chickens, though roosters would remain prohibited under the proposed ordinance.

"We definitely need more farms. If you can have a backyard farm, I'm all for it. Hens are great, but roosters can be noisy and would likely upset people in the early morning hours," said

Chelsea Marando, who raises chickens at Marando Farms & Ranch in Davie, highlights one of the most obvious benefits: fresh eggs, right in your own backyard.

"Four chickens are definitely manageable. Their lifespan is about five years, but they'll produce eggs for two to four of those years," she said.

The Dania Beach ordinance would require chickens to be kept in a sturdy coop that protects them from weather and predators. But not everyone is on board with the idea.

"I think it's a horrible idea because of the noise, odors, health risks, and potential diseases that could be carried by chickens or by the rodents and vermin attracted to the coops," said resident Shawn DeRosa. He believes barnyard animals have no place in residential backyards.

"If you want to live in an agricultural area, then select a parcel of land that's already zoned for agriculture," he said.

He also wonders who will enforce the new rules regarding backyard fowl.

"Who's going to inspect? How many hens are really there? If someone says they have four hens, what if they actually have 12? Are code enforcement officials allowed to go on private property?" he asked.