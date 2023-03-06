Watch CBS News
Local News

Damage to painted LBGTQ progress pride flag under investigation

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Black skid marks on an LGBTQ progress pride flag painted on a Fort Lauderdale beach street were done intentionally, according to Mayor Dean Trantalis.    

"The fact that somebody thought it was necessary to express themselves that way goes to show we have a lot of work ahead of us in trying to diffuse hatred and bigotry in our community," Trantalis told South Florida newspaper, the Sun Sentinel.  

Damage to the flag, at A1A and Sebastian Street, occurred on February 28th, according to Fort Lauderdale police. 

CBS4 cameras spotted street surveillance cameras near the flag. It is not clear if these recorded who may have damaged it. 

The incident is under investigation. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on March 6, 2023 / 8:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.