South Florida woman who got pregnant behind bars found guilty of murdering children's father

A South Florida jury has found 30-year-old Daisy Link guilty of murdering the father of her children in 2022.

Link, who gained national attention after becoming pregnant behind bars, is accused of shooting and killing her longtime partner, Pedro Jimenez Sr. in Homestead.

Testimony from Daisy Link, her son

Link told jurors that several days before the shooting, Jimenez showed up to her home while she was there with her children, her cousin David and his kids. She testified that Jimenez, who she said was under the influence of drugs, became enraged when he saw another man inside the home.

"There was just a glare, from me, to David, back to me, and from there, he pulled out a gun," Link said.

Link testified that Jimenez then charged at her with the gun, a tussle followed, and she ran out the front door.

"And I heard a bullet — well I heard it dislodge…he fired it at me," Link said.

Pedro Jimenez.

The couple's 11-year-old son, who shares both parents, also testified through Zoom and told his recollection of the incident: "He [Jimenez] pointed the gun at my mom and he fired a shot but he missed."

The boy also told the court he witnessed his father pistol-whipping his mother.

"At some point, you said that your dad was hitting on your mom, was he hitting her with something?" asked the attorney.

"Yea, he was hitting her with the bottom of the gun?" said the son.

"With what?" asked the attorney.

"With the bottom of the gun," the boy replied.

Link testified that days after the beating, she and Jimenez made up but argued again after he accused her of cheating. She said she eventually admitted to having an affair, and Jimenez became enraged and aggressive, she said.

The day of the fatal shooting, according to Daisy Link

She said she repeatedly told him to leave, but he kept coming back "hysterical." That's when she grabbed the gun and fired, she said.

"I initially aimed towards the floor as I lifted up the gun I didn't expect for it to hit him, I just thought the sound would scare him off this time for good," Link said.

The bullet struck Jimenez in the leg, killing him.

"That's the father of my kids. It's not like I didn't love him, I did," Link said.

Prosecutors argued that Link shot Jimenez in a fit of rage.